Neil Robertson leads Kyren Wilson 5-3 after their opening session in the quarter-final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible on Tuesday.

The Australian got off to a blistering start with a ton - his 70th century of the season - before a 64 break from Wilson pulled the 2020 runner-up level.

But Robertson ensured he would have a two-frame advantage going into the mid-session interval with further breaks of 56 and 104 as he grew into the contest.

World Championship 'Extremely dark days' – Murphy explains why Crucible has helped mental health AN HOUR AGO

At 3-1 up, Robertson produced arguably the fluke of the championship as he potted the blue by smashing it off a middle pocket and the yellow before it rolled into the green pocket. The Thunder from Down Under finished the frame on 70.

'One of the flukes of the Championship' - Robertson shot jumps out of two pockets

Wilson reduced the deficit with a fine break of 76, but the Tour and UK Championship winner went on to extend his lead yet again by potting the yellow to see off a mammoth frame.

Wilson salvaged the last frame of a lengthy morning session to ensure he remains in contention ahead of the evening's action.

The Scot stole the first frame off Bingham by clearing blue, pink and black before extending his lead with a break of 59.

But Bingham came roaring back, registering breaks of 60, 64 and an emphatic 122 to go 3-2 up. McGill restored parity with a break of 64, but Bingham's second century of the match put him back in front.

'It means a hell of a lot' - McGill reflects on shock win over O'Sullivan

McGill continued to fight and he edged the final frame to ensure we go four apiece into the evening session.

- - -

World Championship Selby into quarter-finals after classy win against Allen 19 HOURS AGO