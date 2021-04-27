Neil Robertson leads Kyren Wilson 5-3 after their opening session in the quarter-final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible on Tuesday.
The Australian got off to a blistering start with a ton - his 70th century of the season - before a 64 break from Wilson pulled the 2020 runner-up level.
But Robertson ensured he would have a two-frame advantage going into the mid-session interval with further breaks of 56 and 104 as he grew into the contest.
World Championship
'Extremely dark days' – Murphy explains why Crucible has helped mental health
At 3-1 up, Robertson produced arguably the fluke of the championship as he potted the blue by smashing it off a middle pocket and the yellow before it rolled into the green pocket. The Thunder from Down Under finished the frame on 70.
'One of the flukes of the Championship' - Robertson shot jumps out of two pockets
Wilson reduced the deficit with a fine break of 76, but the Tour and UK Championship winner went on to extend his lead yet again by potting the yellow to see off a mammoth frame.
Wilson salvaged the last frame of a lengthy morning session to ensure he remains in contention ahead of the evening's action.
On the other table from the morning session, Anthony McGill - who knocked out Ronnie O'Sullivan in a final-frame decider in the second round - is level at 4-4 with Stuart Bingham.
The Scot stole the first frame off Bingham by clearing blue, pink and black before extending his lead with a break of 59.
But Bingham came roaring back, registering breaks of 60, 64 and an emphatic 122 to go 3-2 up. McGill restored parity with a break of 64, but Bingham's second century of the match put him back in front.
'It means a hell of a lot' - McGill reflects on shock win over O'Sullivan
McGill continued to fight and he edged the final frame to ensure we go four apiece into the evening session.
- - -
You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.
World Championship
Selby into quarter-finals after classy win against Allen
World Championship
O'Sullivan: Improving Williams good enough to win fourth world title