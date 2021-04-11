The World Snooker Tour have awarded Jimmy White with a new two-year Tour card.

White, currently ranked 83rd in the world , was set to drop off the Tour at season’s end. However, the six-time world finalist has been awarded a new two-year card. White was first given an invitational card in 2017.

Consequently, the Whirlwind will now compete on the World Snooker Tour until the close of the 2022/23 season.

“I would like to thank Barry and Jason, I am very grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to a new start next season,” said White.

WST Chairman Barry Hearn and WPBSA Chairman Jason Ferguson said in a joint statement that White remained a great asset to the sport.

He has done so much to promote snooker through his playing style and charisma. He remains a great asset to our sport and we had no hesitation in offering him a tour card for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

If worse comes to the worst I will go to Q School. I still love playing, I still play to a good standard, but as I've said before on this podcast, doing it in practice doesn't mean anything. You have to produce it on the match table and I'm starting to do that in bits and pieces.

"Hopefully If I can take the form from the practice table into any one of these tournaments I can win one because I am playing that well. I am focusing on that.

“If I don't get my wildcard I go to Q School. It's far from over for me.”

