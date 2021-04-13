The main draw for a major tournament is always exciting - both for fans and for the players involved. On Thursday morning, snooker fans will find out who plays who in the first round of the World Championship.

Ronnie O'Sullivan the reigning world champion is seeded first whilst the world number one Judd Trump is second. Former world champions Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are seeded third and fourth respectively.

O'Sullivan, who is seeded number one for the famous tournament in Sheffield, has come agonisingly close in five finals so far this season.

World Championship first round draw

Ronnie O'Sullivan Eng (1) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Anthony McGill Sco (16) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Neil Robertson Aus (3) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Jack Lisowski Eng (14) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Barry Hawkins Eng (11) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Kyren Wison Aus (16) v Qualifier

v Qualifier John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Mark Williams Wal (12) v Qualifier

v Qualifier ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mark Allen Eng (13) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Mark Selby Eng (4) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Shaun Murphy Eng (7) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Yan Bingtao Chn (10) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Ding Junhui Chn (7) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Stephen Maguire Sco (8) v Qualifier

v Qualifier David B Gilbert Eng (15) v Qualifier

v Qualifier Judd Trump Eng (2) v Qualifier

