The main draw for a major tournament is always exciting - both for fans and for the players involved. On Thursday morning, snooker fans will find out who plays who in the first round of the World Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan the reigning world champion is seeded first whilst the world number one Judd Trump is second. Former world champions Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are seeded third and fourth respectively.
O'Sullivan, who is seeded number one for the famous tournament in Sheffield, has come agonisingly close in five finals so far this season.
World Championship
'Crucible seat isn't worth risk' – O’Sullivan proud of mum after Covid-19 battle
https://play.acast.com/s/the-break-the-eurosport-snooker-podcast/im-super-enthusiastic-ronnie-on-his-title-defence-and-his-bi
You can watch the draw live on eurosport.co.uk from 11am - don't miss it!
'I need to find some magic from somewhere' - Ronnie on his form
- Bingham sets up Brecel showdown for Crucible spot
- 'Crucible seat isn't worth risk' – O’Sullivan proud of mum after Covid-19 battle
- Did Heathcote mean his 'most extraordinary shot in history'?
World Championship first round draw
- Ronnie O'Sullivan Eng (1) v Qualifier
- Anthony McGill Sco (16) v Qualifier
- Neil Robertson Aus (3) v Qualifier
- Jack Lisowski Eng (14) v Qualifier
- Barry Hawkins Eng (11) v Qualifier
- Kyren Wison Aus (16) v Qualifier
- John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier
- Mark Williams Wal (12) v Qualifier
- ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
- Mark Allen Eng (13) v Qualifier
- Mark Selby Eng (4) v Qualifier
- Shaun Murphy Eng (7) v Qualifier
- Yan Bingtao Chn (10) v Qualifier
- Ding Junhui Chn (7) v Qualifier
- Stephen Maguire Sco (8) v Qualifier
- David B Gilbert Eng (15) v Qualifier
- Judd Trump Eng (2) v Qualifier
---
You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.
World Championship
Bingham sets up Brecel showdown for Crucible spot
World Championship
Did Heathcote mean his 'most extraordinary shot in history'?