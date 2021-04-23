Ronnie O’Sullivan is happy with his mindset and is hopeful he can continue to enjoy his snooker, following his shock loss to Anthony McGill at the World Championship.

McGill won a final-frame decider to advance to the quarter finals in what was the most nail-biting match of the tournament so far.

After trailing 10-6, O’Sullivan roared back to lead 11-10 and 12-11, but he could not get over the line and his season is now over.

He was happy with how he played and conducted himself, and is looking forward to next season.

“I chipped away and thought my mindset was great,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “That has been letting me down the last couple of years.

“I have not been enjoying my snooker and going through the motions, not playing great and not enjoying it if I’ve not been playing great.

“But tonight even though I wasn’t firing on all cylinders, I was able mentally to handle it and be able to concentrate and try and compete.

It is only that I love the game that I keep coming back.

"Anyone that is watching knows that if you play golf and play 17 rubbish holes and then play some good shots up the last, you’re like ‘I love the game again’. That is what snooker is like and that is what has kept me going.”

O’Sullivan has been working with sports psychologist Steve Peters and feels he has found a good balance.

“Every now and again I feel great,” he said. “I struggle with that.

I've worked hard with Steve Peters and the best thing that has come out of it is I can enjoy my snooker now and I've found a way to enjoy it.

“Losing is disappointing, but I have a good life playing snooker.”

The spectators have been a welcome addition to the Crucible and O’Sullivan enjoyed the energy in the theatre.

“If I play and bring something to the table I feel the energy. I feel the energy in the audience and I love doing that for the fans.

“I love the fans and love putting on a performance.

“It is over for me, but onwards and upwards.”

