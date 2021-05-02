It promises to be a dramatic showdown as Shaun Murphy and Mark Selby compete in the World Snooker Championship across Sunday and Monday.

We are down to the final two and there would be no surprise if this went the distance with 35 frames and four sessions scheduled as we look to crown the world champion.

Murphy has conquered the world once: in 2005 he defeated Matthew Stevens 18-16 after qualifying for the event.

Selby meanwhile has three World Championship crowns, coming in a four-year spell across 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Both men have struggled with their form at times over recent seasons but appear back to their very best now.

How to watch the event

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 17 April

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 Mark Joyce

7-2 Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 18 April

10:00

Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden

Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould

14:30

John Higgins 4-3 Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin

19:00

Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo

Monday, 19 April

10:00

Ding Junhui 5-4 Stuart Bingham

Kyren Wilson 4-5 Gary Wilson

14:30

John Higgins 10-7 Tian Pengfei

10-7 Tian Pengfei Jack Lisowski 5-4 Ali Carter

19:00

Anthony McGill 10-5 Ricky Walden

10-5 Ricky Walden Kyren Wilson 10-8 Gary Wilson

Tuesday, 20 April

10:00

Mark Allen 7-2 Lyu Haotian

Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter

14:30

Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump 7-2 Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian

10-2 Lyu Haotian Barry Hawkins 6-3 Matthew Selt

Wednesday, 21 April

10:00

Mark Williams 5-4 Sam Craigie

Shaun Murphy 4-5 Mark Davis

14:30

Mark Selby 8-1 Kurt Maflin

Judd Trump 10-4 Liam Highfield

19:00

Mark Williams 10-4 Sam Craigie

10-4 Sam Craigie Barry Hawkins 10-3 Matthew Selt

Thursday, 22 April

13:00

Shaun Murphy 10-7 Mark Davis

19:00

Mark Selby 10-1 Kurt Maflin

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 22 April

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-4 Anthony McGill

19:00

Neil Robertson 5-3 Jack Lisowski

Friday, 23 April

10:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-10 Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins 4-4 Kyren Wilson

14:30

John Higgins 3-5 Mark Williams

Neil Robertson 9-7 Jack Lisowski

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan 12-13 Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins 7-9 Kyren Wilson

Saturday, 24 April

10:00

John Higgins 6-10 Mark Williams

Neil Robertson 13-9 Jack Lisowski

14:30

Mark Allen 2-6 Mark Selby

Barry Hawkins 10-13 Kyren Wilson

19:00

John Higgins 7-13 Mark Williams

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Yan Bingtao

Sunday, 25 April

10:00

Stuart Bingham 4-4 Jamie Jones

David Gilbert 3-5 Judd Trump

14:30

Mark Allen 6-9 Mark Selby

Shaun Murphy 10-6 Yan Bingtao

19:00

Stuart Bingham 10-6 Jamie Jones

David Gilbert 5-11 Judd Trump

Monday, 26 April

13:00

Stuart Bingham 13-6 Jamie Jones

13-6 Jamie Jones David Gilbert 8-13 Judd Trump

19:00

Mark Allen 7-13 Mark Selby

Shaun Murphy 13-7 Yan Bingtao

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 27 April

10:00

Anthony McGill 4-4 Stuart Bingham

Neil Robertson 5-3 Kyren Wilson

14:30

Mark Williams 2-6 Mark Selby

Shaun Murphy 4-4 Judd Trump

19:00

Anthony McGill 9-7 Stuart Bingham

Neil Robertson 8-8 Kyren Wilson

Wednesday, 28 April

10:00

Mark Williams 3-13 Mark Selby

Neil Robertson 8-13 Kyren Wilson

14:30

Anthony McGill 12-13 Stuart Bingham

Shaun Murphy 10-6 Judd Trump

19:00

Shaun Murphy 13-11 Judd Trump

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 29 April

13:00

Stuart Bingham 4-4 Mark Selby

19:00

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Shaun Murphy

Friday, 30 April

10:00

Stuart Bingham 7-9 Mark Selby

14:30

Kyren Wilson 10-6 Shaun Murphy

19:00

Stuart Bingham 13-11 Mark Selby

Saturday, 1 May

10:00

Kyren Wilson 12-12 Shaun Murphy

14:30

Stuart Bingham 15-16 Mark Selby

19:00

Kyren Wilson 12-17 Shaun Murphy

Post 19:00

Stuart Bingham 15-17 Mark Selby

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, May 2

13:00

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

19:00

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

Monday, May 3

13:00

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

19:00

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

What is the format?

There were 128 players vying to qualify at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. That group was whittled down to just 16 across a week, where they joined the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round. As defending champion, O'Sullivan was the only man with his spot guaranteed before a ball was hit in the 2020-21 season.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

