The quarter-finals of the World Championship are set:
- Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham
- Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Williams v Mark Selby
- Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump
Anthony McGill, conqueror of six-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan in round two, faces off against 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham; the winner of that encounter will face the winner of three-time world champions and Marks, Selby and Williams. On the other side of the draw, Shaun Murphy takes on 2019 world champion and current world number one Judd Trump for the pleasure of facing either Neil Robertson or Kyren Wilson.
World Championship
The best-of-33 frame semi-finals will take place from 29 April to 1 May, with the showpiece final, the best of 35, to be played across four sessions on 2 and 3 May.
McGill, who reached the semi-final last year, and Wilson, beaten by O'Sullivan in the 2020 final, are gunning for a first crown with Trump (2019), Selby (2014, 2016, 2017), Williams (2000, 2003 and 2018), Robertson (2010), Murphy (2005) and Bingham (2015) gunning to add to their hauls.
How to watch the event
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 17 April
19:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 Mark Joyce
- David Gilbert 7-2 Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 18 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden
- Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould
14:30
- John Higgins 4-3 Tian Pengfei
- David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin
19:00
- Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones
- Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo
Monday, 19 April
10:00
- Ding Junhui 5-4 Stuart Bingham
- Kyren Wilson 4-5 Gary Wilson
14:30
- John Higgins 10-7 Tian Pengfei
- Jack Lisowski 5-4 Ali Carter
19:00
- Anthony McGill 10-5 Ricky Walden
- Kyren Wilson 10-8 Gary Wilson
Tuesday, 20 April
10:00
- Mark Allen 7-2 Lyu Haotian
- Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter
14:30
- Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham
- Judd Trump 7-2 Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian
- Barry Hawkins 6-3 Matthew Selt
Wednesday, 21 April
10:00
- Mark Williams 5-4 Sam Craigie
- Shaun Murphy 4-5 Mark Davis
14:30
- Mark Selby 8-1 Kurt Maflin
- Judd Trump 10-4 Liam Highfield
19:00
- Mark Williams 10-4 Sam Craigie
- Barry Hawkins 10-3 Matthew Selt
Thursday, 22 April
13:00
- Shaun Murphy 10-7 Mark Davis
19:00
- Mark Selby 10-1 Kurt Maflin
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 22 April
13:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-4 Anthony McGill
19:00
- Neil Robertson 5-3 Jack Lisowski
Friday, 23 April
10:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-10 Anthony McGill
- Barry Hawkins 4-4 Kyren Wilson
14:30
- John Higgins 3-5 Mark Williams
- Neil Robertson 9-7 Jack Lisowski
19:00
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 12-13 Anthony McGill
- Barry Hawkins 7-9 Kyren Wilson
Saturday, 24 April
10:00
- John Higgins 6-10 Mark Williams
- Neil Robertson 13-9 Jack Lisowski
14:30
- Mark Allen 2-6 Mark Selby
- Barry Hawkins 10-13 Kyren Wilson
19:00
- John Higgins 7-13 Mark Williams
- Shaun Murphy 6-2 Yan Bingtao
Sunday, 25 April
10:00
- Stuart Bingham 4-4 Jamie Jones
- David Gilbert 3-5 Judd Trump
14:30
- Mark Allen 6-9 Mark Selby
- Shaun Murphy 10-6 Yan Bingtao
19:00
- Stuart Bingham 10-6 Jamie Jones
- David Gilbert 5-11 Judd Trump
Monday, 26 April
13:00
- Stuart Bingham 13-6 Jamie Jones
- David Gilbert 8-13 Judd Trump
19:00
- Mark Allen 7-13 Mark Selby
- Shaun Murphy 13-7 Yan Bingtao
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 27 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill 4-4 Stuart Bingham
- Neil Robertson 5-3 Kyren Wilson
14:30
- Mark Williams 2-6 Mark Selby
- Shaun Murphy 4-4 Judd Trump
19:00
- Anthony McGill 9-7 Stuart Bingham
- Neil Robertson 8-8 Kyren Wilson
Wednesday, 28 April
10:00
- Mark Williams 2-6 Mark Selby
- Neil Robertson 8-8 Kyren Wilson
14:30
- Anthony McGill 9-7 Stuart Bingham
- Shaun Murphy 4-4 Judd Trump
19:00
- Mark Williams v Mark Selby
- Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Matches to played 29 April - 1 May
Final (best of 35 frames)
Match to be played across four sessions 2-3 May
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
What is the format?
There were 128 players vying to qualify at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. That group was whittled down to just 16 across a week, where they joined the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round. As defending champion, O'Sullivan was the only man with his spot guaranteed before a ball was hit in the 2020-21 season.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
- Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
- Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
- Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
- Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
- Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
- Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
- John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
- David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
- Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce
- Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
- Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
- Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
