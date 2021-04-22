Ronnie O'Sullivan produced a quite outrageous escape shot during an enthralling safety exchange with opponent Anthony McGill at the World Snooker Championship.
The Rocket, who occasionally does not have much time for safety play, demonstrated once again that he is perfectly capable of Mark Selby-esque escapes against McGill.
O'Sullivan found himself in a seemingly hopeless situation tucked in behind the brown at the wrong end of the table, but somehow managed to make contact with a red and also leave his opponent in a spot of bother himself.
The reigning world champion not only got the placement perfect for the incredible shot, but the speed of the cue ball was simply sublime.
"Got to get the speed right... look at this for a shot!" exclaimed former world champion Joe Johnson, on commentary at the time for Eurosport.
Wow, what a shot that was! Unbelievable. Great shot.
"It's great to see two players playing their absolute best. He just reached the red."
O’Sullivan has a fight on his hands in the second-round encounter, as McGill rallied from 4-1 down to share the opening session at 4-4.
The defending champion was poor in the first session of his opening-round match against Joyce, but looked a different player at the beginning of this match before letting his lead slip.
The match will resume on Friday morning and likely come to a conclusion in the evening.
