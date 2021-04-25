Ronnie O’Sullivan is backing Judd Trump to win five world titles as Eurosport gazed into the future of snooker’s top event.
The Rocket, speaking on Eurosport after bowing out in the World Championship second round to Anthony McGill, said that a lack of competition would aid Trump’s cause.
Stephen Hendry tops the all-time standings with seven world titles ahead of O’Sullivan, Steve Davis and Ray Reardon on six.
Trump, 31, won his one and only Crucible crown in 2019.
“I would say five, I’ll try and give you a number,” said O’Sullivan when asked how many world titles Trump could win to promote a poll on Eurosport.
“It’s only because I think that the time Judd’s come in, there isn’t really anyone to rival him apart from [Neil] Robertson, maybe [Mark] Selby.
“And he’s still got like seven years on them, so there are a lot of factors that make him a good chance to win a few of these World Championships.”
Trump is the bookies' favourite in Sheffield ahead of Selby and Robertson.
'One of the best shots you will ever witness' from on-fire O’Sullivan
“I will say three [world titles], that would be a great career,” added Neal Foulds.
“We just don’t know what the next five years holds for anybody really in snooker.
“His cue action might not be as good as it is now, or some genius might come through that we haven’t even seen yet. You just don’t know.”
O'Sullivan fell to McGill in a final-frame decider in what was the most nail-biting match of the tournament so far.
After trailing 10-6, O’Sullivan roared back to lead 11-10 and 12-11, but he could not get over the line and his season is now over.
