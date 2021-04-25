Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – Ronnie O’Sullivan backs Judd Trump to win five world titles

Ronnie O'Sullivan is backing Judd Trump to win five world titles as Eurosport gazed into the future of snooker's top event. The Rocket, speaking on Eurosport after bowing out in the World Championship second round to Anthony McGill, said that a lack of competition would aid Trump's cause.

00:01:45, an hour ago