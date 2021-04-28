Shaun Murphy withstood a spirited fightback from Judd Trump to book his place in the semi-finals of the World Championship.

Trump came out firing in the evening and threatened a comeback when winning the first two frames of the session to cut the deficit to two. He continued to push and drew level at 11-11 as nerves threatened to swamp Murphy, but the Magician dug deep to set up a last-four clash with Kyren Wilson.

World Championship 'Brilliant pot' - Trump sinks outrageous long red from cushion 2 HOURS AGO

Murphy looked nerveless and virtually flawless in the afternoon, but there were signs of vulnerability in the 18th frame as he passed up a decent opening. He was punished, much to the delight of a Crucible crowd as loud as it has sounded since fans were allowed into the venue.

Murphy looked extremely vulnerable, with a couple of tough pots across the table staying above ground to suggest his arm was tight. Trump had the chance to turn the screw in the 19th, but his cue-ball control was lacking. He pulled out a series of excellent pots, but kept running slightly out of position.

'We can hear you' - Commentators delay Trump and Murphy match

One good pot after another was made, but he missed a tough red into the yellow pocket and shortly afterwards played a poor safety - which allowed Murphy to clear the colours and ease the nerves.

The 20th frame see-sawed both ways, highlighting the tension that was in the Crucible. Trump eked out an advantage and, as the table turned ugly, he was able to chip away and got over the line to cut the gap at the final interval to 11-9.

Murphy had a chance in the first frame upon the resumption, but as earlier in the evening he ran out of position and missed a tough red across the table. Trump stepped in with his highest break of the day - 67 - to move within one frame.

Trump followed the 67 with a wonderful 111 to draw level, with his cueing in the 22nd frame as free-flowing as at any time in the match.

The World Championship is the ultimate test, the longest format, but the place in the semi-final boiled down to a best of three.

Murphy shows amazing sportsmanship over re-spot against Trump

Trump had momentum on his side and he looked favourite after Murphy knocked a red off the table in the 23rd frame, but he failed to capitalise and his opponent came to life to hoover up a break of 70 to edge back in front. To say he had been kept ice cold for much of the evening, it was a break out of the top drawer.

Murphy knocked in a break of 62 in the 24th on the back of a sloppy safety from Trump, but the passage to the semi-finals was never going to be plain sailing and he broke down on frame ball.

Trump fluked a red to leave his opponent stunned in his seat, but he could not capitalise and Murphy wrapped up the 13-11 win and his fifth World Championship semi-final appearance.

---

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship Murphy in command of Crucible quarter final with Trump 5 HOURS AGO