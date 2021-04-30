Kyren Wilson maintained his advantage over Shaun Murphy, but the 2005 champion kept himself in the hunt for a spot in the World Championship final by winning the final two frames of the session.

Murphy looked shell-shocked at times, but he steeled himself to win the final two frames to keep himself in the hunt at 10-6.

The opening frame followed a similar pattern to the previous evening’s session. Murphy had a chance but broke down when running out of position and Wilson stepped in to compile a 69 to extend his advantage.

The second frame of the session was a collector’s item, with Murphy taking it with a high break of 10. The Magician racked up 53 points in fouls after tying Wilson up in a snooker and he kept hitting the black in his escape.

Wilson had a face like thunder towards the end of the 10th frame, having conceded a huge number of penalties and seen Murphy joke with the crowd.

There was no hangover, as he came out in determined fashion in the 11th. Wilson eked out a decent advantage and got the better of a safety battle to open up a five-frame lead.

Murphy hit back in the frame before the interval with an 88 - his highest break of the match to date - to move back within four frames.

Wilson ensured he would take a lead into the third session when securing the frame upon the resumption. It was not clear sailing, as he passed up a couple of chances to highlight that his form was a step below the scintillating play of Thursday evening, but Murphy was unable to capitalise.

Last season’s runner-up seems a different beast to the one who was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan. His scoring is better, cue-ball control tighter, and all-round game more polished. He knocked in his fourth century of the match, a total clearance of 131, to reach double figures in frames and move six clear.

Murphy was staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat, but he secured the final two frames of the session to reduce the deficit to four frames.

It is a huge gap to overcome, but when winning the title in 2005, Murphy trailed Matthew Stevens 10-6 in the final so he knows what it takes to fight back on the biggest stage.

