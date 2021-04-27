Mark Williams is a master of his craft. And the three-time world champion showed his guile during his World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Mark Selby on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old cueist - trailing by two frames and with the cue ball in baulk - saw a five-ball plant. However, seeing it and playing it are two very different things. The 2018 world champion, having sized it up, took the effort on as a shot-to-nothing, and duly dropped the red, via an impressive plant, into the bottom pocket.

It was not a shot without risk.

“It thought about staying up,” said Phil Studd on Eurosport commentary.

It could have been very bad news for Williams if it had, but it has dropped.

“Very surprised it went in,” added Dominic Dale in his role as co-commentator.

