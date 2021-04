Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - ‘‘Bad news!!’ – Mark Williams’ five-ball plant wows

Mark Williams showed his craftmanship during his World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Mark Selby, spotting and executing a five-ball plant. The three-time world champion, in his 10th Crucible quarter-final, was two frames down when he took the adventurous shot on. Despite its success, Williams would lose the frame.

00:01:18, 11 minutes ago