Anthony McGill pulled off a pot for the ages during his World Championship win over Ricky Walden on Monday.
McGill was leading 9-5 when he attempted an exhibition-style shot, deflecting the cue ball into a red near the bottom right pocket off another safe red. And it worked a treat.
“What a great shot,” exclaimed Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary.
“He should be a billiards player. I suppose you can afford to take those risks when you’re 9-5 up.”
McGill soon completed a 10-5 win over Walden to book a second-round meeting with Ronnie O’Sullivan.
- - -
