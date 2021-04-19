Anthony McGill pulled off a pot for the ages during his World Championship win over Ricky Walden on Monday.

McGill was leading 9-5 when he attempted an exhibition-style shot, deflecting the cue ball into a red near the bottom right pocket off another safe red. And it worked a treat.

“What a great shot,” exclaimed Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary.

“He should be a billiards player. I suppose you can afford to take those risks when you’re 9-5 up.”

McGill soon completed a 10-5 win over Walden to book a second-round meeting with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

