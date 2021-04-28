Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - ‘This is Plan X’ - Mark Williams’ four-cushion break-off wows

Three-time world champion Mark Williams produced another interesting break-off at the World Championship. This time instead of rolling up against the pack via one cushion, the 46-year-old went around four cushions to leave Mark Selby in an unenviable position. Fans loved it. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:19, 2 hours ago