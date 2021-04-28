Last year’s runner up Kyren Wilson is into the final four of the World Snooker Championship following an impressive 13-8 win over Neil Robertson.

The two men began the morning session at the Crucible locked at 8-8 before Wilson was able to take control.

A miserable morning for the Australian saw him lose all five frames and Wilson kept his composure to ease into the semi-final.

A combination of errors from Robertson and clinical play from Wilson saw the latter open up a commanding lead.

Robertson struggled to get going and toiled on the baize having put himself in a good position earlier in the match.

For Wilson, the reward is a meeting with either Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump as he looks to make amends for his loss to Ronnie O’Sullivan in last year’s final

On the other table, Mark Selby was at something close to his best form as he refused to allow Mark Williams even a sniff at a semi-final spot.

Resuming with a lead of 6-2, the three-time former World Champions raced away with the match, opening up a lead of eight frames.

Williams looked to salvage some pride with a 79 break to make it 10-3 but that, and a delightful four-cushion break, was to be the extent of his joy in the session.

Selby made sure of his place in the final four, taking the next three frames in something of a procession.

The winner of Anthony McGill and Stuart Bingham awaits next.

