Neil Robertson played an incredibly inventive shot at the Crucible that left Anthony Hamilton chuckling in awe on Eurosport commentary.

The Australian had lost three of the first four frames of the second session in his match with Jack Lisowski at the World Championship, but returned from the interval with a steely determination.

After winning back-to-back frames, he soon found himself in position for his moment of magic – although he ummed and aahed for over a minute before taking it on. It was worth the wait.

Somehow, Robertson hit a red so that it brushed the edge of another, diverting the first red into the left middle pocket.

"Oh what a shot that is. Wow!" said a stunned Hamilton.

That’s such a great shot.

The genius effort catapulted Robertson to a break of 113 and although Lisowski won the final frame of Friday’s session, the 2010 world champion holds a 9-7 lead ahead of the conclusion of the second-round match on Saturday.

Robertson is considered one of the favourites to challenge for the title Ronnie O'Sullivan won last year – and on this form, it's not hard to see why.

