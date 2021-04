Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – ‘Wow!’ – Neil Robertson flicks red off another for incredible pot

We can probably close the shot of the tournament poll after seven days. Robertson made a staggeringly creative pot during his clash with Jack Lisowski and, on this form, is going to take some serious stopping in Sheffield. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:22, 17 minutes ago