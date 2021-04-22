Anthony McGill came agonisingly close to compiling a memorable 147 in his World Snooker Championship match against Ronnie O'Sullivan on Thursday.

McGill came into his match with the reigning world champion having never beaten the Rocket, but the Scot has a chance of breaking his duck after battling back from 4-1 down to level their match at the Crucible.

Aside from the tantalising nature of the overnight scoreline before the match resumes on Friday, there was a moment of heartbreak for McGill as he saw a potential 147 slip from his grasp.

With 97 on the board in the seventh frame and the balls seemingly set to his liking, McGill left a crucial black hanging over the pocket in agonising fashion.

The groans from the crowd inside the Crucible Theatre told the story perfectly, while Eurosport's commentators expressed their disappointment for the Scot.

"It's not going to drop! It's not going to drop!" exclaimed David Hendon, on commentary at the time.

Oh wow, what a chance it was for Anthony McGill. What a shame that is!

"It's not to be, but at least he has won the frame. What a pity that was."

The defending champion was poor in the first session of his opening-round match against Joyce , but looked a different player at the beginning of this match before letting his lead slip.

The match will resume on Friday morning and likely come to a conclusion in the evening, with O'Sullivan hoping he can make another fast start to ensure his progression.

