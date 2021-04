Snooker

World Snooker Championship - Anthony McGill level with Ronnie O'Sullivan after 'fascinating session'

Anthony McGill came into his match with Ronnie O'Sullivan having never beaten the defending champion. The Scot has a chance of securing his first win over the defending champion after battling back from 4-1 down to level their match at the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield on Thursday. The players will return to action on Friday.

00:02:12, 22 minutes ago