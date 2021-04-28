There was a strange delay at the start of the afternoon session as Judd Trump took on Shaun Murphy due to some commentators being much too noisy.

World number one Trump and fellow former world champion Murphy were already back underway with Trump having fired down his break-off when the interruption occurred.

Both players looked up in frustration at the commentary box in question, and the referee subsequently had to intervene in order to ensure that the noise would be addressed.

World Championship 'We can hear you' - Commentators delay Trump and Murphy match 26 MINUTES AGO

"We can hear the commentary in the commentary box," shouted the match referee after a quick discussion with the unhappy players.

Can you ask them to be a bit quieter please?

Phil Yates, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, explained: "The referee is asking for those commentators to be quieter. That's not myself and Dominic [Dale]; we're not to blame!"

Dale added: "Sometimes the commentary boxes are very warm and the door at the back is just left open and the commentators can be heard by the players.

"It's not the biggest auditorium this, the Crucible Theatre. So everything is rather close for the players."

'What a shot' - Judd Trump sinks impressive long red v Shaun Murphy

After a seemingly endless delay, Murphy was finally able to resume once the situation had been dealt with - presumably involving a door simply being shut.

Trump and Murphy resumed their hotly-anticipated quarter-final with the scoreline locked at 4-4 and both former world champions fancying their chances of reaching the last four.

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship World Championship LIVE – Trump faces Murphy, McGill leads Bingham 6 HOURS AGO