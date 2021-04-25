Jamie Jones gave "a lesson for all referees" as he overruled the official to continue a frame against Stuart Bingham that had already been called against him.

Bingham, the 2015 world champion, coasted back to his chair after effectively closing out the second frame with 109 on the board after he missed the pink in clearing up.

Indeed, the referee even called the frame as his. "A break of 46 and the frame, Stuart Bingham," it was declared.

World Championship Bingham completes victory against Ding 20/04/2021 AT 22:31

But Jones, much to everyone's surprise, leapt out of his chair and waved his finger at the referee in disagreement. He then proceeded to sink the pink himself in empathic fashion.

"Sorry! Sorry!" said the referee, as Jones stormed in to pot the ball and then put his cue down on the table.

'China get priority' - O'Sullivan on schedule after shock defeat

David Hendon, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, said: "Maybe that's quite a smart thing to do! The referee called the frame, but it wasn't over. It has now gone to Stuart Bingham.

"This was Jamie saying, 'No, I haven't conceded. Don't rack them up yet! I'm going to pot this pink.'"

Co-commentator and player, Dominic Dale, added: "The frame is not conceded unless the player concedes with a visible or audible concession.

A lesson there for all potential referees.

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship Allen powers into second round, Bingham beats Ding in final-frame decider 20/04/2021 AT 19:16