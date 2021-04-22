Snooker

World Snooker Championship - 'Brilliant' - Ronnie O'Sullivan storms through 138 break against McGill

World Snooker Championship - 'Brilliant' - Ronnie O'Sullivan storms through a 138 break against Anthony McGill. O'Sullivan is looking defend his title at the World Snooker Championship, which is due to kick off on April 17 at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

