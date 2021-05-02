Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy are your two World Championship finalists but they've ruffled some feathers to get there.

Bingham was unhappy with some of Selby's typically attritional play and was also unimpressed with a rather over-the-top reaction to a fluke earlier in the match, which Bingham described as "out of order".

Wilson described some of Murphy's behaviour as "a little bit over the top and a bit theatrical" after being dumped out of the competition.

It should be a fascinating battle when Selby and Murphy get going later today.

Schedule and session times

Sunday, 1pm

Sunday, 7pm

Monday, 1pm

Monday 7pm

How to watch the final live and on TV

