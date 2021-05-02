Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy are your two World Championship finalists but they've ruffled some feathers to get there.
Selby edged his semi-final against Stuart Bingham 17-15 but left his opponent complaining about his "gamesmanship".
Bingham was unhappy with some of Selby's typically attritional play and was also unimpressed with a rather over-the-top reaction to a fluke earlier in the match, which Bingham described as "out of order".
Murphy also wasn't making any friends as he secured a brilliant 17-12 win over Kyren Wilson.
Wilson described some of Murphy's behaviour as "a little bit over the top and a bit theatrical" after being dumped out of the competition.
It should be a fascinating battle when Selby and Murphy get going later today.
Schedule and session times
- Sunday, 1pm
- Sunday, 7pm
- Monday, 1pm
- Monday 7pm
How to watch the final live and on TV
