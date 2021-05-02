Mark Selby has denied ever deliberately using 'gamesmanship' to frustrate his opponents after accusations from Stuart Bingham at the World Snooker Championship.

The three-time world champion got the better of fellow former Crucible victor Bingham in their five-session semi-final on Saturday night with a 17-15 win but his opponent says he has lost some respect for the Leicester player over his conduct.

Bingham told Eurosport that he feels as though Selby deliberately slowed him down and also celebrated disrespectfully , but the Jester has denied that and insisted that he only tries to do his best in every match.

"I've never ever tried to do any kind of stuff like gamesmanship, ever in my life, in any match," Selby insisted in an interview with Eurosport following his semi-final win.

"I just go out there and try my hardest and that's all I do. My dad always instilled in me, 'just go out there and give everything until the last ball is potted - at least you can hold your hands up and say you've got no regrets, you've not just given it to them'.

"So that was my intention to go out there; you can't predict how the game is going to go; you can't predict how the balls are going to go.

Stuart has probably just said that in the heat of the moment because he has lost.

"We were both on 28 seconds per shot, which is slow, but he can't really call me out for being slow when he is at the same shot time."

Bingham had told Eurosport, "that's Selby, that's what he is known for", in reference to his semi-final opponent's slow play, before going on to say he was also not a fan of him celebrating before completing a crucial frame.

"I don't know if it's a bit of gamesmanship or what, but he obviously did a number and slowed me down. You look back at things like that, and he's had to do that to beat me.

You learn about yourself and you learn about your opponent. I thought we had a bit more respect for each other, and to celebrate before he had potted game ball, I've maybe lost a bit of respect for him.

"I wouldn't do that, so I suppose I don't expect other people to do it. For me it's obviously put a bit of a sour taste on the match."

In an earlier interview, live on Eurosport on Saturday night, Bingham said: "It was maybe on the brink of a bit of gamesmanship.

"Some of the shots, three minutes, then just trickle into the reds. It's probably [too much]. I think everyone wanted to get out of there [when Selby played on requiring multiple snookers].

"It is what it is. Last night, I didn't mind and I was playing with a smile on my face. Today, it just didn't seem to happen for me."

Asked if Selby's theatrical reaction to getting away with a wild fluke earlier in the day provoked a reaction in him, Bingham felt like it did.

Obviously I had a bit of a run [of luck] yesterday and I put my hand up. The antics he did after that were a bit out of order, but it is what it is.

"People don't see their own luck. He has had so many nice nudges in that match and it is one of those things. But I had my chances and that's all you can want, and I didn't take them."

Selby is now taking on Shaun Murphy after the 2005 world champion sealed his path through to the final at the Crucible with a 17-12 win over Kyren Wilson

