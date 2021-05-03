Mark Selby has revealed what made him suddenly pull back from the winning black as he won the World Snooker Championship for a fourth time at the Crucible.

Selby sealed his fourth World Championship with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy in front of a packed crowd in Sheffield on Monday night.

Having won in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Selby ended his four-year wait to move level with John Higgins on four world titles when halting a late Murphy fightback in a thrilling final session.

World Championship 'Selby stopped Murphy from playing' - White on what decided final AN HOUR AGO

But there was some late drama as the Jester from Leicester had to stand up and withdraw from the winning black due to a strange distraction, which added to the tension.

Eventually, Selby was able to re-gather his composure and sink the final ball to wrap up the win, but he later told Eurosport what went down.

'Selby stopped Murphy from playing' - White on what decided final

"I was playing the black and, just as I was about to play it, in the walkway where we go out to go to the toilet, a cameraman just ran," Selby explained to Eurosport.

"He ran and just tried to get a picture, just as I'm on my backswing, so I had to get up and tell him to get out of the way.

Then he hid round the corner! But he was still darting round the corner trying to get a picture!

"I was thinking, 'that's the last thing I need'. I know you shouldn't miss the black, but it's for the world title and there is a lot of pressure.

"Thankfully I managed to pot it and pull myself together."

'Selby is willing to wait longer than everyone else' - Murphy

Eventually, the 37-year-old cleared up before roaring out to the Crucible crowd despite the untimely distraction.

"It’s absolutely incredible," Selby said. "Every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest – it’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know whether it’s going to be your last.

"I thought Shaun played fantastic all the way through the match. He’s a great, great player, a great ambassador for the game. I truly believe he’s back to where he was."

Selby picked up a £500,000 winners’ cheque in the process, and now has only Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis and Ronnie O’Sullivan ahead of him in terms of Crucible triumphs.

World Championship 'Selby is willing to wait longer than everyone else' - Murphy AN HOUR AGO