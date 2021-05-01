Mark Selby got away with a wild fluke during his tension-filled World Snooker Championship semi-final with Stuart Bingham - and his opponent was not impressed.

In a bizarre and seemingly interminable frame that resulted in two re-racks and left the crowd needing to go and stretch their legs halfway through, Selby eventually took it to draw level at 13-13.

But the Jester from Leicester was gifted with some outrageous luck as he drained a truly ridiculous fluke at what was a crucial point in the match.

To say that Bingham was left unimpressed as Selby jigged around the table with delight and the crowd cheered would be a big understatement.

The 44-year-old, who triumphed at the Crucible in 2015, had a thousand-yard stare as he sat in his seat while Selby celebrated the crazy shot, unable to believe his fortune.

'What a shot that was' - Selby delights fans with stunning pot

"Wait a minute, wait a minute, where's it going to finish?" exclaimed former world champion and Eurosport expert commentator Joe Johnson.

Unbelievable... he [Bingham] is not amused!

"The point is, he would have left him in amongst the reds. He had one to the middle, and he would have been right there in amongst those reds."

Johnson's co-commentator, Philip Studd, agreed on the reaction to the shot: "Bingham definitely not seeing the funny side."

In the other semi-final, Kyren Wilson held a commanding 10-6 lead heading into the third session, but Shaun Murphy fought valiantly to make sure the scores were level going into the evening decider at 7pm UK time.

Wilson drained a long red to give himself a five-frame lead on Saturday morning, but then began the incredible Murphy comeback as he scooped up the next three frames.

