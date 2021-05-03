Mark Selby got a taste of his own medicine during the 19th frame of the World Snooker Championship as Shaun Murphy had him in a world of trouble with a very sneaky shot.

Selby, renowned for his somewhat cynical tactical play and having regularly caused re-racks in seemingly endless safety exchanges during the tournament, saw the other side of it on Monday afternoon as Murphy tied him up in knots.

The 2005 world champion saw his opportunity to turn the tables on the Jester of Leicester after having been left frequently frustrated in similar situations on Sunday and slyly rolled the cue ball up behind the brown, leaving a horrible snooker.

"Well, Mark Selby is being Mark Selby-ed here!" exclaimed a surprised Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"Tight behind the brown with the pink safe on the cushion."

Ref calls stop to frame for re-rack as Selby and Murphy at stalemate

For once, Selby could not be criticised for his slow play as he understandably took over two-and-a-half minutes to settle on using an extended rest to help him negotiate the exceptionally tricky shot.

The three-time world champion eventually scuffed the cue ball away from the brown and it trickled towards the bottom cushion to lead to a foul.

The result was not pretty, as Studd declared:

It was not worth the wait. A horrible shot!

Dominic Dale, also on commentary for Eurosport at the time, added: "Yes, this is why I suggested the 'hit and hope', because he was so far away from the cue ball there.

"He doesn't even really have an idea how close the tip is to the cue ball, and he can't elevate the cue high enough to get over the brown properly, hence the miscue there.

"I'm not sure if the 'hit and hope' is in the Selby DNA," noted Studd. "We know he wasn't thrilled when Ronnie did it to him a couple of times during their epic semi-final last year here."

Indeed, many have been urging Murphy to use the O'Sullivan-inspired 'hit and hope' strategy on numerous occasions while he has been being tortured by Selby in the final this year.

On this rare occasion, it was Selby on the receiving end of a nasty snooker and he eventually went on to lose the frame after having fouled three times.

