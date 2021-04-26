Kyren Wilson has explained his green drink at the World Snooker Championship and talked through some of his most important shots at the touchscreen with Eurosport's Neal Foulds.

Last season's runner-up progressed through to the quarter-finals over the weekend as he overcame Barry Hawkins 13-10 in what was a tough encounter at the Crucible.

The world number six led 9-7 overnight having surrendered a 9-4 lead, but scores of 90 and 102 saw him to victory

The 29-year-old joined Eurosport expert Foulds to break down some of his shots from the tournament so far in Sheffield - and also to talk about his strange green drink.

"What's in there? What's that green substance?" Foulds asked Wilson, taking the touchscreen analysis to an amusing side note.

Wilson explained: "We’re just trying to optimise that extra 5 per cent. Me and my brother are just trying to eat and drink as well as we can and it’s just giving me a little boost towards the end of the game.

This is the Hulk juice! It turns me into the Hulk at the end of matches.

"It’s obviously one match at a time. We’re not even halfway there in terms of frames. There’s a long way to go but, you know, I’m learning as the years go on.

"I’m lucky to have been there [the semi-finals] twice already, so yes, I would love to get there again."

Wilson will face an extremely tough next match as he takes on the in-form Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals in Sheffield.

