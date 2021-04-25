Judd Trump leads David Gilbert 5-3 after their second round opening session at the World Snooker Championship.

After numerous simple errors from Trump at the start, Gilbert raced into a 3-1 lead before the mid-session interval, but the world number one sparked into life afterwards with breaks of 66, 116, 65 and 105 which gives him a substantial advantage moving into the evening session which gets underway at 7pm.

Trump banked the opening frame with 68 after he missed a red which caught the high knuckle of the right middle.

Gilbert levelled as he potted a cluster of colours before Trump conceded. Gilbert then took the lead with a break of 55. The Angry Framer put himself in greater control by going 3-1 up before the interval as he narrowly missed out on the century with 94 having missed the black.

But Trump responded in fine fashion after the break. He secured two centuries and produced a crazy fluke en route to his two-frame advantage.

Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones are level at 4-4 in their second round contest.

The 2015 world champion led Jones 2-0 with emphatic breaks of 88 and 58, but the latter came back to level it at 2-2 heading into the mid-session interval. Bingham looked set to clinch the fourth frame, but he missed a routine yellow on 62 to allow Jones to level.

Jones went ahead for the first time in the match with a break of 121 before Bingham took the sixth, but The Welsh Warrior regained the lead with a clinical break of 81.

Bingham ensured the session would finish level, though, as he took the eighth with a 61 break. They will also resume at 7pm this evening.

