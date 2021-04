Snooker

World Snooker Championship - 'Look at this!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan with a controversial break-off

Reigning world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan joined rival Mark Williams in stepping up with a very similar unconventional break-off to get his second-round match against Anthony McGill back underway at the World Snooker Championship. Williams has courted controversy with the tactic already at the Crucible, and O'Sullivan clearly decided to get in on the action and join him on Friday morning.

00:01:16, an hour ago