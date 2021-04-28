Mark Williams is not happy with the backlash he has received over his controversial break-offs at the World Snooker Championship after he lost 13-3 to Mark Selby in the quarter-finals

The Welshman has had to put up with a furore at times in Sheffield over his unusual tactics with break-offs, with even fellow players criticising the "negative" approach

But the three-time world champion carried on regardless, and even attempted an entirely different and very innovative break-off in the losing effort against Selby on Wednesday.

World Championship Selby eases into semi-final with dominant win over Williams 6 HOURS AGO

While the 46-year-old has seemed to brush off the controversy at the Crucible, with the tournament now behind him he has fired off a frustrated response to his critics.

"I've been doing it for months and months now," Williams told Eurosport after he exited the tournament in Sheffield.

I've been getting slaughtered by everyone. Ban this, ban that, emails...

"And now, a few other players have been doing it, and all of a sudden the commentators have been saying: 'Ah, it's not so bad now. It's actually quite a good break-off.'

"You know, I've had three months of slaughtering, but when other people do it, all of a sudden it's alright."

‘This is Plan X’ - Williams’ stunning four-cushion break-off

On his future plans and likely schedule for the remainder of the year, Williams was not entirely sure if he would make many trips to China.

"I'm going to enter most of them [the tournaments], but if the China ones come back on I can't see myself entering too many of them," he said.

"I'll probably enter the big ones, but I can't see myself travelling to China, coming back for two weeks and then go to another one. I'm not going to be doing that kind of thing.

"But I'll enter most of the ones over here, definitely. Because I'm enjoying it, even though I'm not playing loads. I'm back enjoying it."

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship ‘He likes his own way!’ – Selby cracks up as Williams tries to clear colours with rest A DAY AGO