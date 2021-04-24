Mark Williams claimed ‘kamikaze’ shots were key to his win over John Higgins in the second round of the Snooker World Championship on Saturday.
The Welsh three-time champion is through to the quarter-finals and will face either Mark Allen or Mark Selby.
Speaking after the win, Williams said: "I played really well all the way through. I potted well, some of the long pots were a bit kamikaze but most of them went in and that's how I have been playing.
"I put him under pressure from the off. He missed a few and then he let his arm go this morning and potted everything so I knew he could come back.
"But I also knew I was playing well. I am just enjoying my snooker and I am playing the kind of game I did 20 years ago and am loving every minute of it."
Higgins also has four championships to his name, and admitted he was second best.
Higgins said: "I didn't play well enough. Mark is the best shot-maker in the game. He is so clever. You can't really open the balls up because he can pot them as well as anyone.
"His all-round game is so good. I never played well enough at any point during the whole tournament."
