Neil Robertson unleashed a wild shot on the blue during his World Snooker Championship match against Jack Lisowski that even left him shocked.

The Australian, considered one of the hot favourites to challenge for the title Ronnie O'Sullivan won last year, reacted in stunned fashion as a powerful shot flew out of the middle pocket, almost in the fashion fans might witness around a pub pool table.

He was leading 17-0 in the second frame and thinking ahead to trying to get back in amongst the reds when he took on the seemingly very straightforward pot.

But the 39-year-old, who triumphed at the Crucible back in 2010, was left to let out an "urgh" loudly to himself as he reacted to the blue flying out of the pocket and back up the table.

"It was probably bouncing when it hit the pocket," explained fellow pro Anthony Hamilton, who was on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"Well, that is amazing, isn't it?" responded Philip Studd. "It was right in the heart of the pocket, right on the back of the leather, but it bounced out again.

No wonder Robertson was shocked by that one!

It was always going to be a finely-poised second-round encounter, and the pair traded frames early on to share the opening four frames.

The match is due to be played over three days, with the pair to resume on Friday afternoon before a scheduled final session on Saturday morning.

It was not the only unusual shot to be played on Thursday as reigning world champion O'Sullivan somehow managed a great escape against Anthony McGill.

