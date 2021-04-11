Robert Milkins produced a clearance for the ages in his third-round World Championship qualifier against Joe O'Connor. The Milkman would go on to win the match 6-5.

Trailing 4-5 and 37-49 to world number 57 O’Connor, Milkins had to clear the table from the green to send the match to a decider. However, only the brown was on its spot, with the black in a particularly precarious position nestled tightly against the cushion.

However, Milkins produced a masterclass in shot-making and cue ball control to clear the table and send the match to a deciding frame. The world number 40 went on to take the 11th frame and seal his progression to the last round of qualifying.

Such was the excellence of the effort from Milkins, fellow pros - including Reanne Evans and Alfie Burden - took to Twitter to lavish praise on the Milkman.

The man himself cut a humble figure after the match, commenting that he had been "lucky" and that O'Connor, who compiled runs of 114, 114, 104 and 53, had "outplayed" him.

