Snooker

World Snooker Championship - 'One of few players I'd watch' - Ronnie O'Sullivan praises Shaun Murphy

'He's one of the few players I'd watch' - Ronnie O'Sullivan praises Shaun Murphy ahead of his semi-final against Kyren Wilson at the Crucible. You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:01:00, 18 minutes ago