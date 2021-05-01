Stuart Bingham has said that some of the play from Mark Selby during their marathon World Snooker Championship semi-final amounted to "gamesmanship".

While Selby is renowned for his less-than-speedy play and penchant for extended tactical battles, Bingham at times appeared to embrace the nature of the contest.

However, by the end of the fifth and final session of the seemingly interminable clash, the 2015 world champion appeared to be totally fed up with what had unfolded.

"It was maybe on the brink of a bit of gamesmanship," Bingham told Eurosport after the defeat when asked if Selby's play had got to him.

"Some of the shots, three minutes, then just trickle into the reds. It's probably [too much]. I think everyone wanted to get out of there [when Selby played on requiring multiple snookers].

"It is what it is. Last night, I didn't mind and I was playing with a smile on my face. Today, it just didn't seem to happen for me.

Obviously I had a bit of a run [of luck] yesterday and I put my hand up. The antics he did after that were a bit out of order, but it is what it is.

"People don't see their own luck. He has had so many nice nudges in that match and it is one of those things. But I had my chances and that's all you can want, and I didn't take them."

Selby will next take on Shaun Murphy after he sealed his path through to the final at the Crucible with a 17-12 win over Kyren Wilson

Wilson was also less than happy after his match and admitted that he found Murphy's theatrics to be a bit excessive for his liking.

"It takes a lot to intimidate me," Wilson told Eurosport, when asked about Murphy's animated celebrations.

I didn't find it intimidating, I just found it a little bit over the top and a bit theatrical.

"But, you know, Shaun is a bit of a theatre guy, if you like, and we're in the Crucible Theatre, so fair play to him.

"He's got to do what he's got to do to win. I'll keep fighting until the end and I'll be back next year."

