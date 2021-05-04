Mark Selby is the world champion for the fourth time because he "stopped Shaun Murphy from playing" in the final, according to Eurosport's Jimmy White.

Selby sealed his fourth World Championship with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy in front of a packed crowd in Sheffield on Monday night.

Having won in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Selby ended his four-year wait to move level with John Higgins on four world titles as he halted a late Murphy fightback in a thrilling final session.

Murphy, the 2005 world champion, could hardly have played better in the match but, according to Eurosport's Jimmy White, was ultimately "stopped" from being himself by the steely Selby.

"I wouldn't say he [Murphy] lost it - I think on Sunday night Selby won 7-2, but that was because he was brilliant," White told Eurosport after the final.

Selby was phenomenal. He closed it down and he stopped Shaun from really playing.

"On Monday, I think Murphy played great throughout but he just had those few frames of deficit.

"Even if that red goes in the last frame, Selby is still up with two to play, you know. So he was still the favourite.

"But there is not a lot that Murphy did wrong in this final, it's just brilliant from Selby. You've got to say that Murphy is back now and he will win tournaments again.

"He has always had a fantastic cue action, his safety play has improved over the last couple of years and against Mark Selby he is playing against one of the best, so he has got to be very proud of what he has done."

"Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me," Murphy said in his post-match speech at the trophy ceremony.

"Unfortunately for me, I've known him since we were nine years of age and he's always been the same.

I started well but he went into super-hard mode. He broke me last night with that three-frame lead which was a tough lead to give him in a match of this calibre.

"Life has been difficult for everybody over the last 12 months but I want to say a very deep and personal thank you for every one of you who has bought a ticket over the last 17 days.

"Sport is nothing without fans and we've been thrilled to have everyone back and a full house tonight. It's been very tough for me this year with the travel restrictions but you've brought me back."

Selby picked up a £500,000 winners’ cheque in the process, and now has only Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis and Ronnie O’Sullivan ahead of him in terms of Crucible triumphs.

