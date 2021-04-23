Anthony McGill was in superb form as he raced into a 10-6 lead against Ronnie O’Sullivan in the World Snooker Championship.

The pair began the day at 4-4 with the encounter very finely poised before the Scot took advantage of mistakes and pulled away.

O’Sullivan kicked off the morning session with a controversial opening shot , copying Mark Williams’ dribbling effort up and behind the reds, but McGill was up to the task and converted an open red to kickstart a frame win.

A break of 71 was enough to secure the second frame to move into a 6-4 lead, before making it 7-4 with his 27th century of the season, and sixth consecutive frame of the match.

O’Sullivan pulled it back to 8-5 with a break of 92, before McGill reasserted his four-frame advantage with his second century of the session, of 102.

A 58 in the 15th frame gave McGill hope of a swift victory when the players returned for the evening session as he again pulled away from the Rocket.

The reigning world champion then gave himself a flicker of hope with a break of 69 at the end of the session before the restart at 8pm on Friday evening.

