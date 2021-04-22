Ronnie O'Sullivan "looked unbeatable" in the early stages of his second-round match against Anthony McGill at the World Snooker Championship, according to Eurosport's Neal Foulds.

The Rocket went into the first interval with a three-frame lead after stroking in a glorious 138 and he looked to be in sublime form in the early stages of the match at the Crucible.

Despite the 45-year-old going off the boil somewhat after racing into the early lead, Eurosport expert Foulds said his play demonstrated that the reigning champion is in very fine form.

"I think players respond to the conditions and there were some lovely touches from O'Sullivan," Foulds said in the Eurosport studio.

"Just the way that he caresses the balls around the table and the way he moves them with no effort, with great knowledge of where they are all going to end up.

"He started very well here, you know. To go up with a century to go into the lead [in the third frame], and then the next frame was even better.

When the long pots go into the mix with everything else that is already there, he becomes this formidable player. No wonder he has won it six times.

"That was delightful, and he looked unstoppable. But in the end he was slowed in his tracks, there is no getting away from it."

O'Sullivan not only produced an imperious break of 138 but also somehow managed to pull off a quite stunning escape shot to wow the fans inside the Crucible.

The match will resume on Friday morning and likely come to a conclusion in the evening.

