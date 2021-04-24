Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed the priorities on his schedule after suffering a second-round loss to Anthony McGill at the World Snooker Championship.

McGill withstood a barrage from O’Sullivan to knock the reigning champion out in a quite incredible final-frame decider at the Crucible.

The six-time winner had his back against the wall after losing the second session 6-2 to trail 10-4. He produced sublime snooker to edge his way into a lead at 11-10 and 12-11, but McGill forced a decider before producing a nerveless break of 85 to reach the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Eurosport after the defeat, the Rocket was candid about his priorities in regards to his playing schedule, with China at the very top of his list.

"It just depends on the schedule," O'Sullivan responded, when asked how many tournaments fans could expect to see him appear in for the remainder of the season.

I would like to play more in China because obviously my longevity and what I do outside of snooker lies in China. So they get priority; they get the nod.

"I have some very good relationships with some people out there. But with the situation how it is, who knows when I will be going back there.

"So yes, I'm trying to get what is right for me - for now and the future - for the next 10-15 years.

"But China is the place to be for me, really, and the sooner I can get out there the better.

"If they get you travelling around the world four times in three weeks then obviously I'll have to do that in China and then miss a few [tournaments] here [in the UK].

"If the schedule was put together sensibly I could play there and play here, but my life comes first and I'll look at the schedule.

"I'll give every promoter the option to work with me and I'll pick and choose which tournaments work for me and what I do off the table as well.

"It's all details and sorting things out with people to work out where I will be going in the next year."

McGill, who lost to Kyren Wilson in a deciding frame in the famously dramatic semi-finals in 2020, will now await the winner of the second-round clash between former world champion Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones.

