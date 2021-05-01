Mark Selby found himself 13-11 down in his semi-final against Stuart Bingham when a quite magnificent shot changed the momentum of the match.

The Jester from Leicester was 41-1 down in the 25th frame of the finely-poised encounter at the Crucible and the tension was palpable as he lined up an absurdly difficult long pot on a red.

Indeed, the shot was all the more difficult given that the cue ball was up against the cushion at the far end of the table to the red, but Selby somehow managed to make perfect contact.

World Championship Bingham hits back to secure narrow lead over Selby 17 HOURS AGO

As the ball rocketed into the far corner pocket, the crowd let out a huge roar of approval and Eurosport commentator and former world champion Joe Johnson was left as stunned as everyone else.

"Oh, what a beauty!" Johnson exclaimed as Selby hauled himself back into the contest with the wonder shot.

"Didn't he strike that well! Brilliant, and he hardly seemed to hit it, you know, and that's what we call timing.

What a shot that was, and there were actually screams in the audience there.

'You need to consider taking a stroke' - Selby told to speed up by referee Williams

The three-time world champion ended up taking the crucial frame to reduce the deficit to a single frame at 13-12, with Bingham holding only a slender lead in the enthralling contest.

In the other semi-final, Kyren Wilson held a commanding 10-6 lead heading into the third session, but Shaun Murphy fought valiantly to make sure the scores were level going into the evening decider at 7pm UK time.

Wilson drained a long red to give himself a five-frame lead on Saturday morning, but then began the incredible Murphy comeback as he scooped up the next three frames.

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship 'It's been going on for over three minutes' - Selby told to speed up by referee 20 HOURS AGO