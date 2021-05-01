A stirring fightback from Shaun Murphy has him level at 12-12 with Kyren Wilson heading into their semi-final decider at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield on Saturday evening.

The Warrior was still reaping the benefits from winning the opening session 6-2 on Thursday, before the players split the afternoon 4-4 yesterday to give Wilson a 10-6 advantage heading into the third.

Wilson drained a long red to give himself a five-frame lead on Saturday morning, but then started the Murphy comeback as he scooped up the next three frames.

In the 18th Murphy played for two snookers on the pink and he was successful to reduce the deficit to four. After some noisy disruption caused by some nearby drilling in the 19th, Murphy retained his composure to resume his break and seal the frame with a break of 79.

'What a great shot that is' - Murphy pots sensational long red

Murphy then pumped his fist in celebration after cutting Wilson's to two with a brilliant long black into the corner pocket having turned down a double.

'That is magnificent!' - Murphy's brilliant black to win frame

Wilson halted Murphy's momentum after the interval with a total of 86, but Murphy responded yet again with the first ton of the day (120) before sealing a 43 to make it 12-11 which set up an intriguing final frame of the session.

It was The Magician who delivered again as a break of 76 sealed him a superb session. He could not resist clenching his fist in the air once more.

