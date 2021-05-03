Fans celebrated being allowed back at capacity for the World Snooker Championship final and it was a day the Crucible faithful will never forget.

The final represented a historic moment for the sport as it marked the moment in the calendar when a packed crowd returned to a UK sporting event for the first time in over a year.

The World Snooker Tour has worked with the authorities as part of a Government pilot scheme to reintroduce sizeable crowds to venues and the culmination of the plan was the final.

World Championship Selby holds three-frame lead over Murphy ahead of final session 3 HOURS AGO

Played out on Sunday and Monday, the Crucible showpiece represents not only the conclusion of the tournament itself but also the capacity crowd that the sport has been waiting for.

While the rearranged 2020 World Championship final, won by Ronnie O'Sullivan in memorable fashion, was roughly at 30 per cent capacity for the final, but this edition saw a packed and joyful crowd.

Remarkably, tickets for the 2022 World Snooker Championship, which went on sale on Monday morning, have already sold out and the appetite was clear as the players emerged for the action.

"Spine-tingling stuff!" roared Philip Studd on commentary for Eurosport as the players received a standing ovation before getting underway on Monday.

What an ovation! What an atmosphere!

David Hendon added for Eurosport: "It started off in stony silence - here we are now, in a packed Crucible Theatre!"

The tension could hardly have been greater for the evening session on Monday with a frenzied crowd roaring on the players as they walked out into the famous theatre.

Should Selby have flagged this dodgy re-spot in his favour?

- - -

You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

World Championship 'That ain’t right' - O'Sullivan on 'wrong' Selby re-spot: Was it unsporting? 4 HOURS AGO