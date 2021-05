Snooker

World Snooker Championship - Stuart Bingham has 'lost a bit of respect' for Mark Selby after match

Three-time world champion Mark Selby got the better of fellow former Crucible victor Stuart Bingham in their five-session semi-final on Saturday night with a 17-15 win but his opponent says he has lost some respect for the Leicester player's style of play. Bingham told Eurosport that he feels as though Selby can sometimes turn to "gamesmanship".

00:01:04, 31 minutes ago