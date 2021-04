Snooker

World Snooker Championship - Watch crazy fluke from Judd Trump against David Gilbert at Crucible

World Snooker Championship - Watch this crazy fluke from Judd Trump against David Gilbert at the Crucible. Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be defending his title at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield after he lost to Anthony McGill.

