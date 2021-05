Snooker

World Snooker Championship - Watch the moment Mark Selby clinches fourth world title at Crucible

World Snooker Championship - Watch the moment Mark Selby clinches his fourth world title at the Crucible Theatre with victory over Shaun Murphy in Sheffield. The World Snooker Championship was live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:02:19, 44 minutes ago