Snooker

World Snooker Championship - 'What a battle' - Mark Selby grinds down Stuart Bingham to reach final

World Snooker Championship - 'What a battle' - Mark Selby grinds down Stuart Bingham to reach the final at the Crucible where he will meet Shaun Murphy. You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:07:49, an hour ago