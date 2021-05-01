Snooker

World Snooker Championship: 'What a great shot that is' - Shaun Murphy pots sensational long red

Shaun Miurphy had work to do when his morning session against Kyren Wilson started and he slowly started to eat into his opponent's lead. The sensational long red got him on his way to another winning frame. The 2021 Snooker World Championship is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:16, 2 minutes ago