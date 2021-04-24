Snooker

World Snooker Championship - 'What a shame' - John Higgins misses black to spoil 147 attempt

World Snooker Championship - 'What a shame' - John Higgins misses the black to spoil a 147 attempt against Mark Williams. Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be defending his title at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield after he lost to Anthony McGill. You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:50, 43 minutes ago